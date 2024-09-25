Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 03:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Tuesday:
Sevilla 2 (Torres 45-og, Ejuke 85) Valladolid 1 (Perez 56)
Valencia 0 Osasuna 0
Later Tuesday (all times GMT)
Real Madrid v Alaves (1900)
Playing Wednesday
Girona v Rayo Vallecano (1700), Barcelona v Getafe (1900)
Playing Thursday Las Palmas v Real Betis (1700), Espanyol v Villarreal (1700), Celta Vigo v Atletico Mad
