Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 03:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Tuesday:

Sevilla 2 (Torres 45-og, Ejuke 85) Valladolid 1 (Perez 56)

Valencia 0 Osasuna 0

Later Tuesday (all times GMT)

Real Madrid v Alaves (1900)

Playing Wednesday

Girona v Rayo Vallecano (1700), Barcelona v Getafe (1900)

Playing Thursday Las Palmas v Real Betis (1700), Espanyol v Villarreal (1700), Celta Vigo v Atletico Mad

Related Topics

Valladolid Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

10 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

11 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

12 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

13 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

13 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

13 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

15 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

15 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

18 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

19 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From World