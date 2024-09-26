Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Wednesday:
Girona 0 Rayo Vallecano 0
Later Wednesday (all times GMT)
Barcelona v Getafe (1900)
Playing Thursday
Las Palmas v Real Betis (1700), Espanyol v Villarreal (1700), Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1900)
Played Tuesday
Sevilla 2 (Torres 45-og, Ejuke 85) Valladolid 1 (Perez 56)
Valencia 0 Osasuna 0
Real Madrid 3 (Vazquez 1, Mbappe 40, Rodrygo 48) Alaves 2 (Protesoni 85, Garcia 86)
Recent Stories
IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
More Stories From World
-
Iraq hangs 21 mostly on 'terror' charges: security sources1 hour ago
-
Florida girds for arrival of Helene as powerful hurricane1 hour ago
-
Restoring nature, 'adaptation' helped limit Storm Boris impact2 hours ago
-
Nuking a huge asteroid could save Earth, lab experiment suggests2 hours ago
-
Israeli troops on alert to go into Lebanon2 hours ago
-
UN chief says sea level rise threatens 'rising tide of misery'2 hours ago
-
Ethiopia bus accident kills at least 28: officials2 hours ago
-
Atta Tarar meets President Erdogan2 hours ago
-
Princess Zelda takes the lead in 'Echoes of Wisdom'4 hours ago
-
OECD calls for higher property taxes to fight debt4 hours ago
-
UN says 90,000 displaced in Lebanon since Monday amid Israeli strikes5 hours ago
-
Israel says calling up two reserve brigades for north5 hours ago