Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Wednesday:

Girona 0 Rayo Vallecano 0

Later Wednesday (all times GMT)

Barcelona v Getafe (1900)

Playing Thursday

Las Palmas v Real Betis (1700), Espanyol v Villarreal (1700), Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1900)

Played Tuesday

Sevilla 2 (Torres 45-og, Ejuke 85) Valladolid 1 (Perez 56)

Valencia 0 Osasuna 0

Real Madrid 3 (Vazquez 1, Mbappe 40, Rodrygo 48) Alaves 2 (Protesoni 85, Garcia 86)

