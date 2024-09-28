Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Getafe 2 (Arambarri 42, Milla 57-pen) Alaves 0
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Rayo Vallecano v Leganes (1415), Real Sociedad v Valencia (1630), Osasuna v Barcelona (1900)
Sunday
Celta Vigo v Girona (1200), Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1415), Real Betis v Espanyol (1630), Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900)
Monday
Villarreal v Las Palmas (1900)
Played Friday
Valladolid 1 (Sanchez 90+4) Mallorca 2 (Larin 59, Fernandez 83)
