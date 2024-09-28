Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Published September 28, 2024

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Getafe 2 (Arambarri 42, Milla 57-pen) Alaves 0

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Leganes (1415), Real Sociedad v Valencia (1630), Osasuna v Barcelona (1900)

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Girona (1200), Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1415), Real Betis v Espanyol (1630), Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900)

Monday

Villarreal v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Friday

Valladolid 1 (Sanchez 90+4) Mallorca 2 (Larin 59, Fernandez 83)

