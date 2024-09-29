Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 81) Girona 1 (Herrera 38)
Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1415), Real Betis v Espanyol (1630), Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900)
Monday
Villarreal v Las Palmas (1900)
Played Saturday
Getafe 2 (Arambarri 42, Milla 57-pen) Alaves 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Camello 8) Leganes 1 (Cruz 55)
Real Sociedad 3 (Kubo 8, Oskarsson 80, 90+2) Valencia 0
Osasuna 4 (Budimir 18, 72-pen, Zaragoza 28, Bretones 85) Barcelona 2 (Victor 53, Yamal 89)
Played Friday
Valladolid 1 (Sanchez 90+4) Mallorca 2 (Larin 59, Fernandez 83)
