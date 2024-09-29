Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 81) Girona 1 (Herrera 38)

Sunday (all times GMT)

Athletic Bilbao v Sevilla (1415), Real Betis v Espanyol (1630), Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1900)

Monday

Villarreal v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Saturday

Getafe 2 (Arambarri 42, Milla 57-pen) Alaves 0

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Camello 8) Leganes 1 (Cruz 55)

Real Sociedad 3 (Kubo 8, Oskarsson 80, 90+2) Valencia 0

Osasuna 4 (Budimir 18, 72-pen, Zaragoza 28, Bretones 85) Barcelona 2 (Victor 53, Yamal 89)

Played Friday

Valladolid 1 (Sanchez 90+4) Mallorca 2 (Larin 59, Fernandez 83)

