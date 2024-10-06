Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Girona 2 (Asprilla 39, Stuani 90+9-pen) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Sancet 42)
Later Sunday (GMT)
Alaves v Barcelona (1415), Sevilla v Real Betis (1630), Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid (1900)
Played Saturday
Espanyol 2 (Kumbulla 18, Jofre 47) Mallorca 1 (Raillo 68)
Getafe 1 (Yildirim 21) Osasuna 1 (Budimir 60)
Valladolid 1 (Amallah 51) Rayo Vallecano 2 (De Frutos 57, 80)
Las Palmas 0 Celta Vigo 1 (Iglesias 28)
Real Madrid 2 (Valverde 14, Vinicius 73) Villarreal 0
Played Friday
Leganes 0 Valencia 0
afp
