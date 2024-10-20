Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 75) Rayo Vallecano 0

Later Sunday (GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Leganes (1415), Villarreal v Getafe (1630), Barcelona v Sevilla (1900)

Monday

Valencia v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Saturday

Athletic Bilbao 4 (Vivian 6, I.

Williams 28, 30, Berenguer 55) Espanyol 1 (Tejero 90+2)

Osasuna 1 (Torro 59) Real Betis 2 (Roque 7, Avila 73)

Girona 0 Real Sociedad 1 (Oyarzabal 44)

Celta Vigo 1 (Swedberg 51) Real Madrid 2 (Mbappe 20, Vinicius 66)

Played Friday

Alaves 2 (Martinez 6, Garcia 90+7) Valladolid 3 (Sylla 17-pen, Amallah 72-pen, Tuhami 76)

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

11 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

21 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

21 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

21 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

21 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

21 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

21 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

21 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

21 hours ago

More Stories From World