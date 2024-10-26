Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Valladolid 1 (Sylla 60-pen) Villarreal 2 (Barry 29, Perez 84)
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Rayo Vallecano v Alaves (1415), Las Palmas v Girona (1630), Real Madrid v Barcelona (1900)
Sunday
Leganes v Celta Vigo (1300), Getafe v Valencia (1515), Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1730), Real Sociedad v Osasuna (2000)
Monday
Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Played Friday
Espanyol 0 Sevilla 2 (Lukebakio 20, 45)
afp
