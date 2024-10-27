Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Leganes 3 (Garcia 59, Brasanac 78, Gonzalez 82) Celta Vigo 0

Sunday (all times GMT)

Getafe v Valencia (1515), Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1730), Real Sociedad v Osasuna (2000)

Monday

Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Played Saturday

Valladolid 1 (Sylla 60-pen) Villarreal 2 (Barry 29, Perez 84)

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Sivera 80-og) Alaves 0

Las Palmas 1 (Munoz 42) Girona 0

Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4 (Lewandowski 54, 56, Yamal 77, Raphinha 84)

Played Friday

Espanyol 0 Sevilla 2 (Lukebakio 20, 45)

