Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Leganes 3 (Garcia 59, Brasanac 78, Gonzalez 82) Celta Vigo 0
Getafe v Valencia (1515), Real Betis v Atletico Madrid (1730), Real Sociedad v Osasuna (2000)
Monday
Mallorca v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Played Saturday
Valladolid 1 (Sylla 60-pen) Villarreal 2 (Barry 29, Perez 84)
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Sivera 80-og) Alaves 0
Las Palmas 1 (Munoz 42) Girona 0
Real Madrid 0 Barcelona 4 (Lewandowski 54, 56, Yamal 77, Raphinha 84)
Played Friday
Espanyol 0 Sevilla 2 (Lukebakio 20, 45)
afp
