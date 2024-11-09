Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 34, 61, 69, Bellingham 42) Osasuna 0

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Villarreal v Alaves (1515), Leganes v Sevilla (2000)

Sunday

Real Betis v Celta Vigo (1300), Mallorca v Atletico Madrid (1515), Getafe v Girona (1730), Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000)

Played Friday

Rayo Vallecano 1 (McKenna 90+2-og) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 6, Aridane 62-og, Fuster 66)

Note: Espanyol v Valencia postponed after heavy flooding in eastern Spain

afp

