Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Real Betis 2 (Roque 40, Bartra 90+5) Celta Vigo 2 (Rodriguez 13, Douvikas 82)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Mallorca v Atletico Madrid (1515), Getafe v Girona (1730), Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000)
Played Saturday
Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 34, 61, 69, Bellingham 42) Osasuna 0
Villarreal 3 (Akhomach 38, Parejo 81-pen, Comesana 90) Alaves 0
Leganes 1 (De la Fuente 82-pen) Sevilla 0
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (McKenna 90+2-og) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 6, Aridane 62-og, Fuster 66)
Note: Espanyol v Valencia postponed after heavy flooding in eastern Spain
afp
