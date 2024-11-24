Football: Spanish La Liga results

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Osasuna 2 (Budimir 8, 20-pen) Villarreal 2 (Baena 67, Moreno 90+3-pen)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano (1515), Leganes v Real Madrid (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (2000)

Played Saturday

Valencia 4 (Tarrega 8, Duro 50, 53, Lopez 56) Real Betis 2 (Duro 14-og, Avila 66)

Atletico Madrid 2 (Griezmann 76-pen, Sorloth 86) Alaves 1 (Guridi 7-pen)

Girona 4 (Gil 4, Miovski 16, 21, Krejci 27) Espanyol 1 (Puado 55)

Las Palmas 2 (Essugo 77, Silva 83-pen) Mallorca 3 (Rodriguez 46, Navarro 56, Mojica 90+1)

Celta Vigo 2 (Gonzalez 84, Alvarez 86) Barcelona 2 (Raphinha 15, Lewandowski 61)

Played Friday

Getafe 2 (Rodriguez 70, Nyom 73) Valladolid 0

