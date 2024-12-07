Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 21, 64) Valladolid 1 (Andre 45)

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Real Betis v Barcelona (1515), Valencia v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Girona v Real Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Leganes v Real Sociedad (1300), Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1515), Osasuna v Alaves (1730), Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (2000)

Monday

Getafe v Espanyol (2000)

Played Friday

Celta Vigo 2 (Alvarez 32, Aspas 82) Mallorca 0

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona All Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

3 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

3 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

3 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

5 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

6 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

7 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

9 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From World