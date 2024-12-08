Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Leganes 0 Real Sociedad 3 (Mendez 14, Barrenetxea 78, Oyarzabal 90+2)

Later Sunday (GMT)

Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1515), Osasuna v Alaves (1730), Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (2000)

Monday

Getafe v Espanyol (2000)

Played Saturday

Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 21, 64) Valladolid 1 (Andre 45)

Real Betis 2 (Lo Celso 68, Diao 90+4) Barcelona 2 (Lewandowski 39, Torres 82)

Valencia 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 (Cisse 7)

Girona 0 Real Madrid 3 (Bellingham 36, Guler 55, Mbappe 62)

Played Friday

Celta Vigo 2 (Alvarez 32, Aspas 82) Mallorca 0

