Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Espanyol 0 Osasuna 0
Mallorca 2 (Larin (20, 51) Girona 1 (van de Beek 7)
Playing later (GMT)
Sevilla v Celta Vigo (1730), Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (2000)
Playing Sunday
Atletico Madrid v Getafe (1300), Alaves v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Villarreal v Real Betis, Real Sociedad v Las Palmas (both 1730), Barcelona v Leganes (2000)
Played Friday
Valladolid 1 (Tuhami 20) Valencia 0
