Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Espanyol 0 Osasuna 0

Mallorca 2 (Larin (20, 51) Girona 1 (van de Beek 7)

Playing later (GMT)

Sevilla v Celta Vigo (1730), Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (2000)

Playing Sunday

Atletico Madrid v Getafe (1300), Alaves v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Villarreal v Real Betis, Real Sociedad v Las Palmas (both 1730), Barcelona v Leganes (2000)

Played Friday

Valladolid 1 (Tuhami 20) Valencia 0

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Van Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

3 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

3 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

4 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

5 hours ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

7 hours ago
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

7 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

7 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

10 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

11 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

11 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

12 hours ago

More Stories From World