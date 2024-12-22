Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Getafe 0 Mallorca 1 (Larin 53-pen)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (1515), Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday
Valencia v Alaves (1300), Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515), Las Palmas v Espanyol, Leganes v Villarreal (both 1730), Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Played Friday
Girona 3 (David Lopez 31, Abel Ruiz 39, Danjuma 81) Real Valladolid 0
Recent Stories
Dozens of martyrs, wounded on 442nd day of war on Gaza
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results5 minutes ago
-
Struggling Southampton appoint Juric as new manager5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table15 minutes ago
-
US government shutdown averted as Trump sets stage for his presidency1 hour ago
-
Freed activist Paul Watson vows to 'end whaling worldwide'1 hour ago
-
US lifts $10 million bounty on new Syrian leader after talks in Damascus2 hours ago
-
Villa heap pain on slumping Man City as Forest soar2 hours ago
-
Biden signs funding bill to avert government shutdown2 hours ago
-
Serbia President says will never give up under pressure from spreading protests2 hours ago
-
US Congress passes bill to avert shutdown2 hours ago
-
Villa beat Man City to deepen Guardiola's pain2 hours ago