Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Getafe 0 Mallorca 1 (Larin 53-pen)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (1515), Osasuna v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Valencia v Alaves (1300), Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515), Las Palmas v Espanyol, Leganes v Villarreal (both 1730), Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (2000)

Played Friday

Girona 3 (David Lopez 31, Abel Ruiz 39, Danjuma 81) Real Valladolid 0

More Stories From World