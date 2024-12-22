Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Valencia 2 (Rioja 70-pen, Gomez 90+8) Alaves 2 (Martin 7, Jordan 88-pen)

Later Sunday (times GMT)

Real Madrid v Sevilla (1515), Las Palmas v Espanyol, Leganes v Villarreal (both 1730), Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (2000)

Played Saturday

Getafe 0 Mallorca 1 (Larin 53-pen)

Celta Vigo 2 (Duran 40, 45+1) Real Sociedad 0

Osasuna 1 (Torro 25) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Guruzeta 31, Berenguer 74)

Barcelona 1 (Pedri 30) Atletico Madrid 2 (De Paul 60, Sorloth 90+6)

Played Friday

Girona 3 (David Lopez 31, Abel Ruiz 39, Danjuma 81) Real Valladolid 0

Related Topics

Valladolid David Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, ..

Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments

40 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidate ..

1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

2 hours ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

2 hours ago
 UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relation ..

UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

4 hours ago
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

5 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

5 hours ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

5 hours ago
 SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

5 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

6 hours ago

More Stories From World