Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Alaves 0 Girona 1 (Solis 90+1)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Valladolid v Real Betis (1515), Espanyol v Leganes (1730), Sevilla v Valencia (2000)

Sunday

Las Palmas v Getafe (1300), Atletico Madrid v Osasuna (1515)

Monday

Real Sociedad v Villarreal (2000)

Played Friday

Rayo Vallecano 2 (Embarba 5, De Frutos 63) Celta Vigo 1 (Iglesias 26)

Related Topics

Valladolid Las Palmas Valencia Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investi ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment investigates potential Beef Pepperoni ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President con ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut to reopen: UAE President congratulates Joseph Aoun on his ..

10 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychologica ..

1 Billion Followers Summit spotlights psychological challenges facing content cr ..

25 minutes ago
 Talent management drives innovation in content cre ..

Talent management drives innovation in content creation industry

25 minutes ago
 Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

Noor Bukhari faces criticism on social media

52 minutes ago
 Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

Bangladesh relaxes visa conditions for Pakistanis

1 hour ago
Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facili ..

Mohammad Hafeez criticizes PCB over lack of facilities for players

1 hour ago
 32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

32 martyred, 193 wounded in Gaza over 48 hours

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position i ..

Dubai’s unique competitive advantages position it as global hub for digital ec ..

2 hours ago
 Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeira ..

Slackline athlete Jaan Roose walks between Jumeirah Emirates Towers at 224-m hei ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

Sharjah Literature Festival to begin on January 17

3 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investme ..

UAE, Mexico continue to strengthen trade, investment ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World