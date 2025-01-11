Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Alaves 0 Girona 1 (Solis 90+1)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Valladolid v Real Betis (1515), Espanyol v Leganes (1730), Sevilla v Valencia (2000)
Sunday
Las Palmas v Getafe (1300), Atletico Madrid v Osasuna (1515)
Monday
Real Sociedad v Villarreal (2000)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Embarba 5, De Frutos 63) Celta Vigo 1 (Iglesias 26)
