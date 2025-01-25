Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Bakambu 90+6)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Villarreal (1515), Sevilla v Espanyol (1730), Valladolid v Real Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Rayo Vallecano v Girona (1300), Real Sociedad v Getafe (1515), Athletic Bilbao v Leganes (1730), Barcelona v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)

Played Friday

Las Palmas 1 (Januzaj 90+8) Osasuna 1 (Oroz 53)

