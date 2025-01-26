Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Rayo Vallecano 2 (Nteka 80, 83) Girona 1 (Gil 58)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Real Sociedad v Getafe (1515), Athletic Bilbao v Leganes (1730), Barcelona v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)

Played Saturday

Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Bakambu 90+6)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Lino 58) Villarreal 1 (Moreno 29-pen)

Sevilla 1 (Bade 61) Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 15)

Valladolid 0 Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 30, 57, 90+1-pen)

Played Friday

Las Palmas 1 (Januzaj 90+8) Osasuna 1 (Oroz 53)

