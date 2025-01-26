Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Nteka 80, 83) Girona 1 (Gil 58)
Later Sunday (all times GMT)
Real Sociedad v Getafe (1515), Athletic Bilbao v Leganes (1730), Barcelona v Valencia (2000)
Monday
Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)
Played Saturday
Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Bakambu 90+6)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Lino 58) Villarreal 1 (Moreno 29-pen)
Sevilla 1 (Bade 61) Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 15)
Valladolid 0 Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 30, 57, 90+1-pen)
Played Friday
Las Palmas 1 (Januzaj 90+8) Osasuna 1 (Oroz 53)
Recent Stories
Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes
Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon
Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors
Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials
Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..
Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism
M42 to lead strategic discussions on medicine, healthcare at Arab Health 2025
Israel violates UN Convention on the Privileges and Immunities: UNRWA
SCCI launches first 'Rare Natural Pearls' exhibition
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Elephant kills visitor at South Africa's Kruger park6 minutes ago
-
'Lucky star' guides Ogier to record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally56 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko set to extend three-decade rule in Belarus56 minutes ago
-
Elton John, Paul McCartney warn UK govt over AI copyright threat1 hour ago
-
Russia says captured east Ukrainian town of Velyka Novosilka1 hour ago
-
Noel wins Kitzbuehel slalom for second time after Norwegian blow-out2 hours ago
-
Noel wins Kitzbuehel slalom for second time after Norwegian blow-out2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Iran, Afghanistan call for more ties in high-level Kabul talks2 hours ago
-
Noel wins Kitzbuehel slalom for second time after Norwegian blow-out2 hours ago
-
Intense combat edges toward key DRC city as UN plans urgent meeting3 hours ago