Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Getafe 0 Sevilla 0

Later Saturday (GMT)

Villarreal v Valladolid (1515), Atletico Madrid v Mallorca (1730), Espanyol v Real Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Barcelona v Alaves (1300), Valencia v Celta Vigo (1515), Osasuna v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Monday

Girona v Las Palmas (2000)

Played Friday

Leganes 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ciss 78)

Recent Stories

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday

31 minutes ago
 UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

4 hours ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

4 hours ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

4 hours ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

4 hours ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

5 hours ago
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

5 hours ago
 Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

5 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

5 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

5 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

6 hours ago

More Stories From World