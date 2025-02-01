Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 08:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Getafe 0 Sevilla 0
Later Saturday (GMT)
Villarreal v Valladolid (1515), Atletico Madrid v Mallorca (1730), Espanyol v Real Madrid (2000)
Sunday
Barcelona v Alaves (1300), Valencia v Celta Vigo (1515), Osasuna v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Monday
Girona v Las Palmas (2000)
Played Friday
Leganes 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ciss 78)
