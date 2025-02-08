Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Athletic Bilbao v Girona (1515), Las Palmas v Villarreal (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Alaves v Getafe (1300), Valencia v Leganes (1515), Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1730), Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)

Monday

Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)

Played Friday

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0

