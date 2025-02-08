Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Athletic Bilbao v Girona (1515), Las Palmas v Villarreal (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday
Alaves v Getafe (1300), Valencia v Leganes (1515), Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1730), Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)
Monday
Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0
