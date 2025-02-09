Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Alaves 0 Getafe 1 (Arambarri 44-pen)

Later Sunday (GMT)

Valencia v Leganes (1515), Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1730), Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)

Monday

Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)

Played Saturday

Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)

Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 42-pen, 45+1, 79) Girona 0

Las Palmas 1 (Fuster 84) Villarreal 2 (Baena 53, Perez 66)

Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 50) Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 35-pen)

Played Friday

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0

Recent Stories

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

36 minutes ago
 Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising ..

Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..

36 minutes ago
 Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks of ..

Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow

50 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with ..

Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda

50 minutes ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

50 minutes ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

51 minutes ago
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

51 minutes ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

2 hours ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

2 hours ago
 Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

3 hours ago

More Stories From World