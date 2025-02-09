Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Alaves 0 Getafe 1 (Arambarri 44-pen)
Later Sunday (GMT)
Valencia v Leganes (1515), Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1730), Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)
Monday
Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)
Played Saturday
Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)
Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 42-pen, 45+1, 79) Girona 0
Las Palmas 1 (Fuster 84) Villarreal 2 (Baena 53, Perez 66)
Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 50) Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 35-pen)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0
Recent Stories
From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience
Georgetown University, DMC to host ‘Dubai Rising: Building Tomorrow’s Global ..
Day Zero of World Governments Summit 2025 kicks off tomorrow
Ministry of Finance participates in WGS 2025 with dynamic agenda
Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry
Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm
UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain
ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching
TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam
Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia
G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Golf: Qatar Masters scores16 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results16 minutes ago
-
Baltic nations 'successfully' link with European power grid1 hour ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results1 hour ago
-
Violence-hit Ecuador chooses next president2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship table2 hours ago
-
Downhill world champion Von Allmen eyes Olympics - and sausage2 hours ago
-
Downhill world champion Von Allmen eyes Olympics - and sausage2 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 hours ago
-
Iranian schools and offices shut as cold snap bites3 hours ago
-
Von Allmen upstages rivals to win world downhill gold4 hours ago