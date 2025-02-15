Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Leganes 3 (Raba 10-pen, 37-pen, Munir 88) Alaves 3 (Garcia 25, Jordan 50-pen, 68)
Osasuna 1 (Budimir 58-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 15)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo (1730), Villarreal v Valencia (2000)
Sunday
Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Real Valladolid v Sevilla (1515), Mallorca v Las Palmas (1730), Real Betis v Real Sociedad (2000)
Monday
Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Played Friday
Girona 1 (Herrera 54) Getafe 2 (Uche 3, Mayoral 62)
