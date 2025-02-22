Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Calero 86)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1515), Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1730), Las Palmas v Barcelona (2000)
Sunday
Athletic Bilbao v Valladolid (1300), Real Madrid v Girona (1515), Getafe v Real Betis (1730), Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)
Monday
Sevilla v Mallorca (2000)
Played Friday
Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 69-pen) Osasuna 0
