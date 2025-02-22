Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Published February 22, 2025

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Calero 86)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1515), Valencia v Atletico Madrid (1730), Las Palmas v Barcelona (2000)

Sunday

Athletic Bilbao v Valladolid (1300), Real Madrid v Girona (1515), Getafe v Real Betis (1730), Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)

Monday

Sevilla v Mallorca (2000)

Played Friday

Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 69-pen) Osasuna 0

