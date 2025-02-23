Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Athletic Bilbao 7 (Jauregizar 10, Nico Williams 35, 66, Sannadi 43, Sancet 45+2, Guruzeta 69, Inaki Williams 87) Valladolid 1 (Sylla 47)
Later Sunday (GMT)
Real Madrid v Girona (1515), Getafe v Real Betis (1730), Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)
Monday
Sevilla v Mallorca (2000)
Played Saturday
Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Calero 86)
Rayo Vallecano 0 Villarreal 1 (Perez 66)
Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 3 (Alvarez 12, 30, Correa 86)
Las Palmas 0 Barcelona 2 (Olmo 62, 90+5)
Played Friday
Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 69-pen) Osasuna 0
