Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Athletic Bilbao 7 (Jauregizar 10, Nico Williams 35, 66, Sannadi 43, Sancet 45+2, Guruzeta 69, Inaki Williams 87) Valladolid 1 (Sylla 47)

Later Sunday (GMT)

Real Madrid v Girona (1515), Getafe v Real Betis (1730), Real Sociedad v Leganes (2000)

Monday

Sevilla v Mallorca (2000)

Played Saturday

Alaves 0 Espanyol 1 (Calero 86)

Rayo Vallecano 0 Villarreal 1 (Perez 66)

Valencia 0 Atletico Madrid 3 (Alvarez 12, 30, Correa 86)

Las Palmas 0 Barcelona 2 (Olmo 62, 90+5)

Played Friday

Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 69-pen) Osasuna 0

Recent Stories

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dh ..

AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..

1 hour ago
 FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperati ..

FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance

1 hour ago
 FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

2 hours ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

2 hours ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

2 hours ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

3 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution rec ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World