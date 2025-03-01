Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Girona 2 (Tsygankov 21, Herrera 68) Celta Vigo 2 (Losada 36, Alonso 51-pen)
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ratiu 55) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 81)
Later Saturday (times GMT)
Real Betis v Real Madrid (1730), Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (2000)
Sunday
Leganes v Getafe (1300), Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1515), Mallorca v Alaves (1730), Osasuna v Valencia (2000)
Monday
Villarreal v Espanyol (2000)
Played Friday
Valladolid 1 (Latasa 63) Las Palmas 1 (Sandro 22)
