Football: Spanish La Liga Results

March 02, 2025

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Leganes 1 (Garcia 90+2) Getafe 0

Barcelona 4 (Martin 25, Casado 29, Araujo 56, Lewandowski 60) Real Sociedad 0

Playing later (times GMT)

Mallorca v Alaves (1730), Osasuna v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Villarreal v Espanyol (2000)

Played Saturday

Girona 2 (Tsygankov 21, Herrera 68) Celta Vigo 2 (Losada 36, Alonso 51-pen)

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ratiu 55) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 81)

Real Betis 2 (Cardoso 34, Isco 54-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Diaz 10)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 66) Athletic Bilbao 0

Friday

Valladolid 1 (Latasa 63) Las Palmas 1 (Sandro 22)

More Stories From World