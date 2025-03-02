Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Leganes 1 (Garcia 90+2) Getafe 0
Barcelona 4 (Martin 25, Casado 29, Araujo 56, Lewandowski 60) Real Sociedad 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Mallorca v Alaves (1730), Osasuna v Valencia (2000)
Monday
Villarreal v Espanyol (2000)
Played Saturday
Girona 2 (Tsygankov 21, Herrera 68) Celta Vigo 2 (Losada 36, Alonso 51-pen)
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ratiu 55) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 81)
Real Betis 2 (Cardoso 34, Isco 54-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Diaz 10)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 66) Athletic Bilbao 0
Friday
Valladolid 1 (Latasa 63) Las Palmas 1 (Sandro 22)
