Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Celta Vigo 2 (Mingueza 26, Gonzalez 45+1) Leganes 1 (Rosier 19)

Later Saturday (times GMT)

Alaves v Villarreal (1515), Valencia v Valladolid (1730), Barcelona v Osasuna (2000)

Sunday

Getafe v Atletico Madrid (1300), Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1515), Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca, Real Betis v Las Palmas (both 1730), Real Sociedad v Sevilla (2000)

Monday

Espanyol v Girona (2000)

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

13 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

29 minutes ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

43 minutes ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

44 minutes ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

2 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

2 hours ago
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Camp ..

Sharjah Youth launches 4th Rubu' Qarn Ramadan Campaign

3 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to dis ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council rejects plans to displace Palestinian people

4 hours ago
 OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatem ..

OIC Foreign Ministers Council announces reinstatement of Syria's membership

4 hours ago
 General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th sess ..

General Women's Uinion to participate in 69th session of Commission on Status of ..

5 hours ago
 China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high

6 hours ago

More Stories From World