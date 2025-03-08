Football: Spanish La Liga Results
March 08, 2025
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Celta Vigo 2 (Mingueza 26, Gonzalez 45+1) Leganes 1 (Rosier 19)
Later Saturday (times GMT)
Alaves v Villarreal (1515), Valencia v Valladolid (1730), Barcelona v Osasuna (2000)
Sunday
Getafe v Atletico Madrid (1300), Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano (1515), Athletic Bilbao v Mallorca, Real Betis v Las Palmas (both 1730), Real Sociedad v Sevilla (2000)
Monday
Espanyol v Girona (2000)
