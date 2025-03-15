Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 11:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Valladolid 0 Celta Vigo 1 (Alonso 83-pen)
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Marllorca v Espanyol (1515), Villarreal v Real Madrid (1730), Girona v Valencia (2000)
Sunday
Leganes v Real Betis (1300), Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Osasuna v Getafe, Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad (both 1730), Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (2000)
Played Friday
Las Palmas 2 (Silva 90-pen, Moleiro 90+5) Alaves 2 (Martinez 7, Guridi 63)
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed joins guests of UAE President, employees of government entitie ..
Muslim Council of Elders calls for dialogue, coexistence, peace in response to r ..
Area will be affected by upper air trough: NCM
ERC distributes food baskets in Hadhramaut Governorate
Tahnoon bin Zayed to begin official visit to U.S on Monday
Stuck NASA astronauts one step closer to home after SpaceX crew-swap launch
UAE Steel Producers Committee inaugurates its new headquarters in Abu Dhabi
UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Noura bint Bandar ..
UNRWA collapse will doom generation of Palestinian Children: Commissioner-Genera ..
MBRSC announces successful launch of Etihad-SAT
Emirati Children's Day celebrates country’s ongoing efforts to provide childre ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
Cuba suffers fourth nationwide blackout in five months2 hours ago
-
Serbia's capital braces for massive anti-graft rally3 hours ago
-
Teen Andreeva topples defending champ Swiatek to reach Indian Wells final6 hours ago
-
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president8 hours ago
-
Astronaut Onishi blasts off on mission as 3rd Japanese to lead ISS8 hours ago
-
Belarus, Argentina consider joint sci-tech projects in agriculture8 hours ago
-
Feature: Keeping China's centuries-old paper-making craft alive9 hours ago
-
Shanghai's first wholly foreign-owned hospital granted license9 hours ago
-
Sabalenka makes Indian Wells final9 hours ago
-
Five dead, 27 injured in bridge construction accident in Thailand9 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts massive Iftar in Indonesia9 hours ago