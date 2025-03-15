Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Valladolid 0 Celta Vigo 1 (Alonso 83-pen)

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Marllorca v Espanyol (1515), Villarreal v Real Madrid (1730), Girona v Valencia (2000)

Sunday

Leganes v Real Betis (1300), Sevilla v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Osasuna v Getafe, Rayo Vallecano v Real Sociedad (both 1730), Atletico Madrid v Barcelona (2000)

Played Friday

Las Palmas 2 (Silva 90-pen, Moleiro 90+5) Alaves 2 (Martinez 7, Guridi 63)

