Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 08:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzbal 23, Gomez 68) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 90+4)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1515), Alaves v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Real Madrid v Leganes (2000)
Sunday
Getafe v Villarreal (1200), Barcelona v Girona (1415), Valencia v Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (both 1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)
Monday
Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1900)
afp
