Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Getafe 1 (Carles Perez 29) Villarreal 2 (Ayoze Perez 15, Barry 33)
Later Sunday (all times GMT)
Barcelona v Girona (1415), Valencia v Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (both 1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)
Monday
Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1900)
Played Saturday
Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzbal 23, Gomez 68) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 90+4)
Espanyol 1 (Puado 71-pen) Atletico Madrid 1 (Azpilicueta 38)
Alaves 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Ciss 2, Diaz 58)
Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 32-pen, 76, Bellingham 47) Leganes 2 (Garcia 33, Raba 41)
afp
