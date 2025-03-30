Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Getafe 1 (Carles Perez 29) Villarreal 2 (Ayoze Perez 15, Barry 33)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Barcelona v Girona (1415), Valencia v Mallorca, Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (both 1630), Real Betis v Sevilla (1900)

Monday

Celta Vigo v Las Palmas (1900)

Played Saturday

Real Sociedad 2 (Oyarzbal 23, Gomez 68) Valladolid 1 (Latasa 90+4)

Espanyol 1 (Puado 71-pen) Atletico Madrid 1 (Azpilicueta 38)

Alaves 0 Rayo Vallecano 2 (Ciss 2, Diaz 58)

Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 32-pen, 76, Bellingham 47) Leganes 2 (Garcia 33, Raba 41)

afp

Recent Stories

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the ..

250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese re ..

UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla

2 hours ago
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at She ..

Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr pray ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla

2 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulat ..

UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Mo ..

UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah

2 hours ago

More Stories From World