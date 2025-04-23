Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Tuesday:

Valencia 1 (Guerra 57) Espanyol 1 (Puado 40)

Playing later(all times GMT)

Barcelona v Mallorca (1930)

Wednesday

Athletic Bilbao v Las Palmas, Celta Vigo v Villarreal (both 1700), Alaves v Real Sociedad, Getafe v Real Madrid (both 1930)

Thursday

Leganes v Girona, Osasuna v Sevilla (both 1700), Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis v Valladolid (both 1930)

