Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Wednesday:
Athletic Bilbao 1 (I. Williams 5) Las Palmas 0
Celta Vigo 3 (Lopez 45, Iglesias 53, Aspas 87-pen) Villarreal 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Alaves v Real Sociedad, Getafe v Real Madrid (both 1930)
Thursday
Leganes v Girona, Osasuna v Sevilla (both 1700), Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis v Valladolid (both 1930)
Played Tuesday
Valencia 1 (Guerra 57) Espanyol 1 (Puado 40)
Barcelona 1 (Olmo 46) Mallorca 0
