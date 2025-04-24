Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Wednesday:

Athletic Bilbao 1 (I. Williams 5) Las Palmas 0

Celta Vigo 3 (Lopez 45, Iglesias 53, Aspas 87-pen) Villarreal 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Alaves v Real Sociedad, Getafe v Real Madrid (both 1930)

Thursday

Leganes v Girona, Osasuna v Sevilla (both 1700), Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis v Valladolid (both 1930)

Played Tuesday

Valencia 1 (Guerra 57) Espanyol 1 (Puado 40)

Barcelona 1 (Olmo 46) Mallorca 0

