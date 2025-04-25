Football: Spanish La Liga Results
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Thursday:
Leganes 1 (Munir 90+2) Girona 1 (Stuani 54)
Osasuna 1 (Garcia 25) Sevilla 0
Later Thursday (all times GMT)
Atletico Madrid v Rayo Vallecano, Real Betis v Valladolid (both 1930)
Played Wednesday
Athletic Bilbao 1 (I.
Williams 5) Las Palmas 0
Celta Vigo 3 (Lopez 45, Iglesias 53, Aspas 87-pen) Villarreal 0
Alaves 1 (Tenaglia 65) Real Sociedad 0
Getafe 0 Real Madrid 1 (Guler 21)
Played Tuesday
Valencia 1 (Guerra 57) Espanyol 1 (Puado 40)
Barcelona 1 (Olmo 46) Mallorca 0
