Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Osasuna 3 (Garcia 9, Munoz 31, Areso 80) Getafe 2 (Mayoral 64, Maksimovic 68)

Real Madrid 3 (Bellingham 56-pen, Vinicius 67, Carvajal 90+9) Almeria 2 (Ramazani 1, Gonzalez 43)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Real Betis v Barcelona (1730), Girona v Sevilla (2000)

Playing Monday

Granada v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Played Saturday

Rayo Vallecano 0 Las Palmas 2 (Moleiro 35, Munoz 83)

Villarreal 1 (Sorloth 45+1) Real Mallorca 1 (Llabres 90+1)

Valencia 1 (Duro 61) Athletic Bilbao 0

Celta Vigo 0 Real Sociedad 1 (Mendez 11)

Played Friday

Alaves 1 (Rioja 51-pen) Cadiz 0

