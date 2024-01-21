Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Osasuna 3 (Garcia 9, Munoz 31, Areso 80) Getafe 2 (Mayoral 64, Maksimovic 68)
Real Madrid 3 (Bellingham 56-pen, Vinicius 67, Carvajal 90+9) Almeria 2 (Ramazani 1, Gonzalez 43)
Real Betis v Barcelona (1730), Girona v Sevilla (2000)
Playing Monday
Granada v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Played Saturday
Rayo Vallecano 0 Las Palmas 2 (Moleiro 35, Munoz 83)
Villarreal 1 (Sorloth 45+1) Real Mallorca 1 (Llabres 90+1)
Valencia 1 (Duro 61) Athletic Bilbao 0
Celta Vigo 0 Real Sociedad 1 (Mendez 11)
Played Friday
Alaves 1 (Rioja 51-pen) Cadiz 0
