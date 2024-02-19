Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Rayo Vallecano 1 (De Tomas 27-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Joselu 3)
Granada 1 (Uzuni 75) Almeria 1 (Pubill 9)
Real Mallorca v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Alaves (2000)
Playing Monday
Athletic Bilbao v Girona (2000)
Played Friday
Villarreal 1 (Moreno 56) Getafe 1 (Maksimovic 24)
Played Saturday
Atletico Madrid 5 (Llorente 15, 20, Correa 47, 62, Depay 87) Las Palmas 0
Osasuna 2 (Budimir 63, 90+1) Cadiz 0
Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 47) Barcelona 2 (Lewandowski 45, 90+7)
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings
PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs
PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024
Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future
Long winter for Morocco quake survivors
Husband killed wife in Firozka
Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case
Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah
PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions
PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players
More Stories From World
-
Sinner a winner again as he powers to Rotterdam Open crown7 minutes ago
-
Dutch runner Femke Bol breaks own 400m indoor world record27 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table27 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table37 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results37 minutes ago
-
Taliban curbs further limit women’s rights in Afghanistan: UN report57 minutes ago
-
Spain conservative leader in dock as Galicia holds election1 hour ago
-
Rayo hold subdued Liga leaders Madrid1 hour ago
-
Lappi wins in Sweden to end long wait for rally victory1 hour ago
-
After Champions League high Lazio brought low by Bologna1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago