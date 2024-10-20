Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Athletic Bilbao 4 (Vivian 6, I. Williams 28, 30, Berenguer 55) Espanyol 1 (Tejero 90+2)
Osasuna 1 (Torro 59) Real Betis 2 (Roque 7, Avila 73)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Girona v Real Sociedad (1630), Celta Vigo v Real Madrid (1900)
Sunday
Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano (1200), Atletico Madrid v Leganes (1415), Villarreal v Getafe (1630), Barcelona v Sevilla (1900)
Monday
Valencia v Las Palmas (1900)
Played Friday
Alaves 2 (Martinez 6, Garcia 90+7) Valladolid 3 (Sylla 17-pen, Amallah 72-pen, Tuhami 76)
