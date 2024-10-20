Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Mallorca 1 (Muriqi 75) Rayo Vallecano 0
Atletico Madrid 3 (Sorloth 69, 90+9, Griezmann 81) Leganes 1 (Neyou 34)
Later Sunday (GMT)
Villarreal v Getafe (1630), Barcelona v Sevilla (1900)
Monday
Valencia v Las Palmas (1900)
Played Saturday
Athletic Bilbao 4 (Vivian 6, I.
Williams 28, 30, Berenguer 55) Espanyol 1 (Tejero 90+2)
Osasuna 1 (Torro 59) Real Betis 2 (Roque 7, Avila 73)
Girona 0 Real Sociedad 1 (Oyarzabal 44)
Celta Vigo 1 (Swedberg 51) Real Madrid 2 (Mbappe 20, Vinicius 66)
Played Friday
Alaves 2 (Martinez 6, Garcia 90+7) Valladolid 3 (Sylla 17-pen, Amallah 72-pen, Tuhami 76)
afp
