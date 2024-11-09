Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 34, 61, 69, Bellingham 42) Osasuna 0
Villarreal 3 (Akhomach 38, Parejo 81-pen, Comesana 90) Alaves 0
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Leganes v Sevilla (2000)
Sunday
Real Betis v Celta Vigo (1300), Mallorca v Atletico Madrid (1515), Getafe v Girona (1730), Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (McKenna 90+2-og) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 6, Aridane 62-og, Fuster 66)
Note: Espanyol v Valencia postponed after heavy flooding in eastern Spain
afp
