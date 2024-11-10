Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Real Betis 2 (Roque 40, Bartra 90+5) Celta Vigo 2 (Rodriguez 13, Douvikas 82)
Mallorca 0 Atletico Madrid 1 (Alvarez 61)
Playing Sunday (all times GMT)
Getafe v Girona (1730), Valladolid v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000)
Played Saturday
Real Madrid 4 (Vinicius 34, 61, 69, Bellingham 42) Osasuna 0
Villarreal 3 (Akhomach 38, Parejo 81-pen, Comesana 90) Alaves 0
Leganes 1 (De la Fuente 82-pen) Sevilla 0
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (McKenna 90+2-og) Las Palmas 3 (Silva 6, Aridane 62-og, Fuster 66)
Note: Espanyol v Valencia postponed after heavy flooding in eastern Spain
afp
