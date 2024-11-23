Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Valencia 4 (Tarrega 8, Duro 50, 53, Lopez 56) Real Betis 2 (Duro 14-og, Avila 66)

Atletico Madrid 2 (Griezmann 76-pen, Sorloth 86) Alaves 1 (Guridi 7-pen)

Later Saturday (all times GMT)

Girona v Espanyol (1730), Las Palmas v Mallorca (1730), Celta Vigo v Barcelona (2000)

Sunday

Osasuna v Villarreal (1300), Sevilla v Rayo Vallecano (1515), Leganes v Real Madrid (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Real Sociedad (2000)

Played Friday

Getafe 2 (Rodriguez 70, Nyom 73) Valladolid 0

afp

