Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 10:30 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Villarreal 2 (Barry 23, Baena 46) Girona 2 (Van de Beek 66, Krejci 90+7)
Real Madrid 2 (Bellingham 30-pen, Mbappe 38) Getafe 0
Later Sunday (times GMT)
Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao (1730), Real Sociedad v Real Betis (2000)
Monday
Sevilla v Osasuna (2000)
Played Saturday
Barcelona 1 (Raphinha 61) Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 49, Silva 67)
Alaves 1 (Vicente 87) Leganes 1 (Rodriguez 67)
Espanyol 3 (Cardona 40, Cabrera 53, Cheddira 87) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 83-pen)
Real Valladolid 0 Atletico Madrid 5 (Lenglet 26, Alvarez 35, De Paul 37, Griezmann 52, Sorloth 90+2)
Friday
Mallorca 2 (Larin 45+3, Prats 81) Valencia 1 (Rioja 32-pen)
afp
