Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Las Palmas 2 (Ramirez 21, 64) Valladolid 1 (Andre 45)
Real Betis 2 (Lo Celso 68, Diao 90+4) Barcelona 2 (Lewandowski 39, Torres 82)
Later Saturday (all times GMT)
Valencia v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Girona v Real Madrid (2000)
Sunday
Leganes v Real Sociedad (1300), Athletic Bilbao v Villarreal (1515), Osasuna v Alaves (1730), Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (2000)
Monday
Getafe v Espanyol (2000)
Played Friday
Celta Vigo 2 (Alvarez 32, Aspas 82) Mallorca 0
