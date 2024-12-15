Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 69) Getafe 0
Alaves 1 (Jordan 67) Athletic Bilbao 1 (Gomez 10)
Later Sunday (GMT)
Villarreal v Real Betis, Real Sociedad v Las Palmas (both 1730), Barcelona v Leganes (2000)
Played Saturday
Espanyol 0 Osasuna 0
Mallorca 2 (Larin (20, 51) Girona 1 (van de Beek 7)
Sevilla 1 (Bueno 64) Celta Vigo 0
Rayo Vallecano 3 (Lopez 4, Mumin 36, Palazon 64) Real Madrid 3 (Valverde 39, Bellingham 45, Rordrygo 56)
Played Friday
Valladolid 1 (Tuhami 20) Valencia 0
afp
