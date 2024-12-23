Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Valencia 2 (Rioja 70-pen, Gomez 90+8) Alaves 2 (Martin 7, Jordan 88-pen)
Real Madrid 4 (Mbappe 10, Valverde 20, Rodrygo 34, Diaz 53) Sevilla 2 (Romero 35, Lukebakio 85)
Later Sunday (times GMT)
Las Palmas v Espanyol, Leganes v Villarreal (both 1730), Real Betis v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Played Saturday
Getafe 0 Mallorca 1 (Larin 53-pen)
Celta Vigo 2 (Duran 40, 45+1) Real Sociedad 0
Osasuna 1 (Torro 25) Athletic Bilbao 2 (Guruzeta 31, Berenguer 74)
Barcelona 1 (Pedri 30) Atletico Madrid 2 (De Paul 60, Sorloth 90+6)
Played Friday
Girona 3 (David Lopez 31, Abel Ruiz 39, Danjuma 81) Real Valladolid 0
