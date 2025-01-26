Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:
Rayo Vallecano 2 (Nteka 80, 83) Girona 1 (Gil 58)
Real Sociedad 0 Getafe 3 (Uche 72, Perez 74, 85)
Later Sunday (all times GMT)
Athletic Bilbao v Leganes (1730), Barcelona v Valencia (2000)
Monday
Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)
Played Saturday
Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Bakambu 90+6)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Lino 58) Villarreal 1 (Moreno 29-pen)
Sevilla 1 (Bade 61) Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 15)
Valladolid 0 Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 30, 57, 90+1-pen)
Played Friday
Las Palmas 1 (Januzaj 90+8) Osasuna 1 (Oroz 53)
