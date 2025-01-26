Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Rayo Vallecano 2 (Nteka 80, 83) Girona 1 (Gil 58)

Real Sociedad 0 Getafe 3 (Uche 72, Perez 74, 85)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Athletic Bilbao v Leganes (1730), Barcelona v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Alaves v Celta Vigo (2000)

Played Saturday

Mallorca 0 Real Betis 1 (Bakambu 90+6)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Lino 58) Villarreal 1 (Moreno 29-pen)

Sevilla 1 (Bade 61) Espanyol 1 (Kumbulla 15)

Valladolid 0 Real Madrid 3 (Mbappe 30, 57, 90+1-pen)

Played Friday

Las Palmas 1 (Januzaj 90+8) Osasuna 1 (Oroz 53)

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

27 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

2 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

4 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

4 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

4 hours ago
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

5 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

5 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

5 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

5 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

5 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

5 hours ago

More Stories From World