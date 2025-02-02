Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 11:50 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Sunday:

Barcelona 1 (Lewandowski 61) Alaves 0

Valencia 2 (Rioja 44, Guerra 68) Celta Vigo 1 (Duran 65)

Later Sunday (all times GMT)

Osasuna v Real Sociedad (1730), Real Betis v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Monday

Girona v Las Palmas (2000)

Played Saturday

Getafe 0 Sevilla 0

Villarreal 5 (Perez 42, Gueye 64, Comesana 70, Barry 86, Suarez 90+1) Valladolid 1 (Amallah 90+4)

Atletico Madrid 2 (Lino 26, Griezmann 90+3) Mallorca 0

Espanyol 1 (Romero 85) Real Madrid 0

Played Friday

Leganes 0 Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ciss 78)

