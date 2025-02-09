Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Celta Vigo 3 (Beltran 63, Rodriguez 65, Swedberg 87) Real Betis 2 (Antony 10, Llorente 22)
Athletic Bilbao 3 (Sancet 42-pen, 45+1, 79) Girona 0
Later Saturday (GMT)
Las Palmas v Villarreal (1730), Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Sunday
Alaves v Getafe (1300), Valencia v Leganes (1515), Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1730), Sevilla v Barcelona (2000)
Monday
Real Mallorca v Osasuna (2000)
Played Friday
Rayo Vallecano 1 (Alvaro Garcia 71) Real Valladolid 0
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Foreign Minister discuss strengthening partnership tie ..
First Lady of Colombia briefed on UAE knowledge exchange Initiatives
Lebanon announces new government
Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..
UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba
Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..
Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update3 minutes ago
-
Balbirnie, Tucker half-tons boost Ireland in Zimbabwe3 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen lose ground on Bayern with Wolfsburg stalemate3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi Open result14 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table34 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table2 hours ago
-
Washington ready to welcome 'persecuted South African farmers'2 hours ago
-
De Bruyne spares Man City blushes at Leyton Orient2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
'Mini dream come true' as Bencic wins first title since becoming mother2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago