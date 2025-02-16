Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:
Leganes 3 (Raba 10-pen, 37-pen, Munir 88) Alaves 3 (Garcia 25, Jordan 50-pen, 68)
Osasuna 1 (Budimir 58-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 15)
Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 81) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 68-pen)
Later Saturday (GMT)
Villarreal v Valencia (2000)
Sunday
Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Real Valladolid v Sevilla (1515), Mallorca v Las Palmas (1730), Real Betis v Real Sociedad (2000)
Monday
Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (2000)
Played Friday
Girona 1 (Herrera 54) Getafe 2 (Uche 3, Mayoral 62)
