Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Leganes 3 (Raba 10-pen, 37-pen, Munir 88) Alaves 3 (Garcia 25, Jordan 50-pen, 68)

Osasuna 1 (Budimir 58-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Mbappe 15)

Atletico Madrid 1 (Sorloth 81) Celta Vigo 1 (Aspas 68-pen)

Later Saturday (GMT)

Villarreal v Valencia (2000)

Sunday

Espanyol v Athletic Bilbao (1300), Real Valladolid v Sevilla (1515), Mallorca v Las Palmas (1730), Real Betis v Real Sociedad (2000)

Monday

Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (2000)

Played Friday

Girona 1 (Herrera 54) Getafe 2 (Uche 3, Mayoral 62)

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes warships from across the world for NAVDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off to ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

UAE condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Lebanon

3 hours ago
 ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & ..

ADNEC Group prepares for largest edition of IDEX & NAVDEX

3 hours ago
 Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

4 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

4 hours ago
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

6 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

6 hours ago
 Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sancti ..

Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA ..

7 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

7 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

7 hours ago
 Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

8 hours ago

More Stories From World