Football: Spanish La Liga Results - 1st Update

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Girona 2 (Tsygankov 21, Herrera 68) Celta Vigo 2 (Losada 36, Alonso 51-pen)

Rayo Vallecano 1 (Ratiu 55) Sevilla 1 (Lukebakio 81)

Real Betis 2 (Cardoso 34, Isco 54-pen) Real Madrid 1 (Diaz 10)

Later Saturday (times GMT)

Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (2000)

Sunday

Leganes v Getafe (1300), Barcelona v Real Sociedad (1515), Mallorca v Alaves (1730), Osasuna v Valencia (2000)

Monday

Villarreal v Espanyol (2000)

Played Friday

Valladolid 1 (Latasa 63) Las Palmas 1 (Sandro 22)

More Stories From World